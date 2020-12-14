CPI inflation declines to 6.93% in November 2020

-
-
Core CPI inflation rises slightly to 5.51% in November 2020The all-India general CPI inflation declined to 6.93% in November 2020 (new base 2012=100), compared with 7.61% in October 2020. The corresponding provisional inflation rate for rural area was 7.20% and urban area 6.73% in November 2020 as against 7.75% and 7.33% in October 2020.
The core CPI inflation rose slightly to 5.51% in November 2020 compared with 5.46% in October 2020. The cumulative CPI inflation has moved up to 6.87% in April-November FY2021 compared with 3.73% in April-November FY2020.
Among the CPI components, inflation of food and beverages dipped to 8.76% in November 2020 from 10.09% in November 2020. Within the food items, the inflation declined for vegetables to 15.63%, cereals and products 2.32%, meat and fish 16.67% and milk and products 4.98% . The inflation eased for spices to 10.68%, sugar and confectionery 0.88%, egg 20.26%, pulses and products 17.91% . However, the inflation moved up for oils and fats to 17.86%, non-alcoholic beverages 10.13%, prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 4.57% and fruits 0.27% in November 2020.
The inflation for housing eased to 3.19%, while that for miscellaneous items was flat at 6.94% in November 2020. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for transport and communication declined to 11.06%, personal care and effects 11.97%, recreation and amusement 4.57%, while it rose for household goods and services to 2.96%, education 2.38% and health 5.54% in November 2020.
The inflation for clothing and footwear rose to 3.30%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light declined to 1.90% in November 2020.
