Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Things Improving Swiftly For India

According to a latest update from Federation Of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated thatIndia has been through ups and downs this year and it is good that things are improving swiftly. He mentioned that while there are many challenges at hand, the government has the solutions and a roadmap to take India forward and overcome these challenges. Speaking on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan promotes efficiency in every sector. Emphasis is being laid to re-energize technology-based industries, in which India has long-term competitive advantage. He further said that this program has driven up efficiency and made Indian industry stronger and more competitive. Modi also urged the industry to invest in rural areas including the agriculture sector as the investments would open new opportunities for people in rural India. He further asserted that India's economy, in various sectors, needs more and more bridges and not barriers so that they can support each other.
