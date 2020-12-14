Rabi Plantings Rise 3.87%

The area under rabi crop increased by 3.87% to 507 lakh hectares (lha) till 11th December 2020 as compared to the corresponding week last year, according to data released by Agriculture Ministry. The area under wheat, at the end of current week, stood at nearly 255 lakh hecatres (lha), recording an increase of 2.5% over nearly 248 lha in the same week last year. The pulses area has gone up by 9% to 131 lha. Acreage under Chana or Gram jumped 13%.

Area under oilseeds is around 74 lh, up 7% compared to the same period last year. Mustardseed area jumped by 9% to 67.67 lha. Coarse cereals acreage fell 6.2% on year though. The area of maize and barley fell down by 3.43% and 15.79% respectively.

