Federal Bank allots Equity Shares

Under ESOPFederal Bank has allotted 1, 86,420 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme and allotted 6, 13,472 Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on October 25, 2022.
