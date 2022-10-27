Veranda Learning Solutions partners with TNSDC

To be part of Naan Mudhalvan Scheme

Veranda Learning Solutions, a public listed education technology company has signed an MoA with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to assist in the implementation of the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, aimed at providing skill development and career guidance to students in government colleges. Through this partnership, Veranda will not only help students across streams acquire industry based skills, and become more job-ready, but will also help expand its own 'No Student Is Left Behind' mission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)