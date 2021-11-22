Bharti Airtel revises mobile tariffs with effect from 26 Nov

Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

The company said that it believes that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum.

Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India.

Therefore, as a first step, the company is taking the lead in rebalancing tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly, the new tariffs will come into effect from 26 November 2021.

