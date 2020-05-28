Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 22.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 14.09% to Rs 3544.48 croreNet profit of Federal Bank declined 22.20% to Rs 329.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 14.09% to Rs 3544.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3106.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.05% to Rs 1580.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 16.80% to Rs 13590.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11635.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income3544.483106.65 14 13590.3911635.44 17 OPM %54.8069.19 -65.1768.25 - PBDT399.40590.85 -32 2059.971960.10 5 PBT399.40590.85 -32 2059.971960.10 5 NP329.04422.92 -22 1580.201316.28 20
