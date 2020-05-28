Federal Bank consolidated net profit declines 22.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.09% to Rs 3544.48 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank declined 22.20% to Rs 329.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 14.09% to Rs 3544.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3106.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.05% to Rs 1580.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1316.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 16.80% to Rs 13590.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11635.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3544.483106.6513590.3911635.4454.8069.1965.1768.25399.40590.852059.971960.10399.40590.852059.971960.10329.04422.921580.201316.28

