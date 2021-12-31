Federal Bank Ltd jumps around 1%

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.1, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% jump in NIFTY and a 13.83% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.1, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 17392.15. The Sensex is at 58360.9, up 0.98%. Federal Bank Ltd has slipped around 6.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35063.6, up 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.45, up 1.4% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 22.12% in last one year as compared to a 24.07% jump in NIFTY and a 13.83% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)