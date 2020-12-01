Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oriental Aromatics Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 December 2020.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 13.16 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21697 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd spiked 17.90% to Rs 607.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd soared 14.76% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57639 shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd advanced 14.55% to Rs 33.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47939 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd gained 14.00% to Rs 26.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

