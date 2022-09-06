Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 0.64%, up for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.65, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.35% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% jump in NIFTY and a 30.63% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.65, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17708.45. The Sensex is at 59371.23, up 0.21%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 14.08% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 110.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

