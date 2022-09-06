Pfizer Ltd soars 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4309.85, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.99% fall in NIFTY and a 12.52% fall in the Nifty Metal.

Pfizer Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4309.85, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 17708.45. The Sensex is at 59371.23, up 0.21%. Pfizer Ltd has added around 3.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12565.55, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59157 shares today, compared to the daily average of 28305 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

