Federal Bank, Patanjali Foods, Sunflag Iron, Godawari Power in focus

ITC: ITC Infotech India ('I3L'), a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), said that it has incorporated a WOS in Germany under the name of 'ITC Infotech GmbH' ('ITC Germany') on 10th March 2023. Consequently, ITC Germany has become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Federal Bank: A meeting of the board of directors of bank is scheduled on 18 March 2023 to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of Unsecured Basel III Tier-II Subordinate Bonds in the nature of Debentures, amounting up to Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis.

Patanjali Foods: Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have frozen shareholding of promoters and promoter group in the company. The freezing is applicable till compliance of minimum public shareholding requirements as per regulation 38 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company: The company has entered into long term Power Delivery Agreements (PDA) with ReNew Green (MHH One) Private Limited, ReNew Green (MHK Two) Private Limited, and ReNew Green (MPR Three) Private Limited.

Godawari Power And Ispat: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 18 March 2023 to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur has granted to the company, the consent to operate under water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, for expansion in existing Rolling Mill from 1,80,000 tonnes per annum to 2,50,000 tonnes per annum.

