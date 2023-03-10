Stocks in news: Infosys, PSP Projects, Shalby

The National Stock Exchange has added Balrampur Chini Mills and GNFC on its F&O ban list for 10 March 2023.
Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
PSP Projects: The company has received work orders worth Rs 123.38 crore in institutional, industrial and residential categories based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. With this, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 3415.97 crore.
NBCC (India): The state-owned project management consultancy and EPC company has received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore, from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The company will construct new campus for IIFT in Kakinada.
Shalby: The healthcare services provider's subsidiary Shalby Academy has signed MoU with Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad, to jointly develop various vocational undergraduate and post graduate courses in allied health science like radio imaging, operation theatre, and medical laboratory technology.
Glenmark Life Sciences: The board members of the company are scheduled to meet on 16 March 2023 to consider and declare payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23.
Hind Rectifiers: The rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices manufacturer has commenced commercial production at new manufacturing plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. The benefits of these new production lines will be availed from 2023-24 onwards.
