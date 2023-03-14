Lupin, Tata Chemicals, Divgi TorqTransfer, Surya Roshni to be watched

Lupin: Global pharma major Lupin announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of its Bioresearch Centre in Pune. The inspection closed without any observation.

Tata Chemicals: Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on the company's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BB+.

GAIL (India). The company has declared interim dividend for FY 2022-23 of 40% on the paid-up equity share capital, which is Rs 4 per equity share, with a record date of 21 March 2023.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems: Shares of the auto component maker will debut on the bourses today, 14 March 2023. The issue price is Rs 590 per share. The IPO was subscribed 5.44 times.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company has operationalized 100 more pathology collection centers to provide services of Lab Investigation Facilities under Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa for BMC Dispensaries and Hospitals in Mumbai. With this, the company has operationalized 300 pathology collection centers.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons: The company has secured new orders from domestic unrelated clients aggregating to Rs. 158 crores approx., excluding GST.

Surya Roshni: The company received orders amounting to Rs. 96.39 crores (including GST) for supply of 3LPE coated Line pipes from HPCL for City Gas Distribution projects in three geographical areas in the state of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

CreditAccess Grameen: The country's largest Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI) crossed a milestone of Rs 20,000 crore Assets under Management (AUM). The AUM of the company as on 31 December 2022 was Rs 17,786 crore.

