Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit declines 20.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 320.26 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 20.02% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 320.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.53% to Rs 82.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 1318.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1303.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales320.26327.76 -2 1318.981303.87 1 OPM %15.2116.26 -14.4214.69 - PBDT49.8154.06 -8 209.94206.21 2 PBT28.8737.03 -22 128.43132.78 -3 NP17.7422.18 -20 82.5182.95 -1
