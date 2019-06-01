Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit declines 20.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 320.26 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 20.02% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 320.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.53% to Rs 82.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 1318.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1303.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

