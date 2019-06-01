JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Larsen & Toubro allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds
Business Standard

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit declines 20.02% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 320.26 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 20.02% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 320.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.53% to Rs 82.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.16% to Rs 1318.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1303.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales320.26327.76 -2 1318.981303.87 1 OPM %15.2116.26 -14.4214.69 - PBDT49.8154.06 -8 209.94206.21 2 PBT28.8737.03 -22 128.43132.78 -3 NP17.7422.18 -20 82.5182.95 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU