Berger Paints India standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Larsen & Toubro allots 2.91 lakh equity shares on conversion of bonds
Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 1352.73 crore

Net profit of Berger Paints India declined 20.86% to Rs 87.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 1352.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1194.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.66% to Rs 439.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 5515.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4723.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1352.731194.81 13 5515.554723.79 17 OPM %15.0115.82 -14.6915.74 - PBDT211.84195.71 8 843.03773.73 9 PBT181.12166.85 9 720.86661.81 9 NP87.35110.37 -21 439.03431.84 2

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:57 IST

