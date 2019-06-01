Berger Paints India standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 1352.73 crore

Net profit of declined 20.86% to Rs 87.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 1352.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1194.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.66% to Rs 439.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 5515.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4723.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1352.731194.815515.554723.7915.0115.8214.6915.74211.84195.71843.03773.73181.12166.85720.86661.8187.35110.37439.03431.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)