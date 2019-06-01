Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Mansoon Trading Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 0.060.07 -14 OPM %-300.000 --650.00-14.29 - PBDT-0.030 0 -0.380.02 PL PBT-0.030 0 -0.380.02 PL NP-0.030 0 -0.380.01 PL
