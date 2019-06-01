Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of declined 51.85% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.27% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.062.499.079.7233.5042.1734.0746.090.440.892.383.790.370.822.093.490.260.541.502.43

