Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit declines 51.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation declined 51.85% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.27% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.69% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.062.49 -17 9.079.72 -7 OPM %33.5042.17 -34.0746.09 - PBDT0.440.89 -51 2.383.79 -37 PBT0.370.82 -55 2.093.49 -40 NP0.260.54 -52 1.502.43 -38

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 10:48 IST

