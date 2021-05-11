Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) temporarily shuts Bangalore plant

-
-
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) has shut down its plant situated at Bangalore (Karnataka) starting from 10 May till 15 May 2021 in view of the current pandemic situation in the region.
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India)'s consolidated net profit surged 278.80% to Rs 36.63 crore on a 27.8% jump in net sales to Rs 356.78 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) is a manufacturer of pistons, piston rings, sintered parts and cylinder liners covering a wide range of applications including two/three-wheelers, cars, SUVs, tractors, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, stationary engines and high output locomotive diesel engines. It also exports its products to many countries.
Shares of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 0.42% to Rs 289.80 on BSE. The scrip hovers in the range of Rs 286.20 to Rs 289.90 so far.
