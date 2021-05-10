Zydus Wellness Q4 PAT up 93% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Zydus Wellness reported 92.7% jump in net profit to Rs 133.13 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 69.10 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales rose 23.9% to Rs 600.75 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. EBIDTA increased by 39% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs. 145.40 crore in the fourth quarter. Profit before tax in Q4 March 2021 stood at Rs 132.66 crore, up by 115.8% from Rs 61.47 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported 16.2% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 118.73 crore on 6.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,853.66 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

During FY21, the company incurred an exceptional expenditure of Rs 132.13 crore.

The secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) that were previously issued by the company has been purchased by its subsidiary company from the market aggregating to Rs 1,105 crore and Rs 395 crore in the respective quarter ended 30 September 2020 and 31 December 2020.

The company has redeemed all the NCDs of Rs 1,500 crore and the premium amount paid towards purchase of the above NCDs are expensed off as an exceptional item in the aforesaid results for the year ended 31 March 2021.

Zydus Wellness said that five of its brands, Glucon-D, Sugar Free, EverYuth Scrub, Peel Off Face Mask and Nycil maintained their leadership positions in-their respective categories as on March 2021.

Expanding its market reach under Project Vistaar, the company, increased its direct distribution by more than 50% and is now directly servicing 5.5 lakh retail outlets.

E-commerce grew by more than 250% for the financial year accounting for almost 3.6% of the domestic revenue. International business, which accounts for more than 3% of the consolidated revenues, also grew by 200% during the year with the company making entry in countries like Nigeria and Taiwan.

The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Zydus Wellness is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products.

The scrip shed 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 2097.95 on the BSE.

