Oberoi Realty to consider fund raising on 14 May

Oberoi Realty informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 14 May 2021 to consider and approve raising of funds by various modes.

The raising of funds by various modes includes by issue of non-convertible debentures, or any other securities, and equity shares and/ or any other securities convertible into equity.

The board of directors of the company will also if considered appropriate, recommend dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 at its board meeting on 14 May 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 May 2021. Shares of Oberoi Realty fell 0.23% to settle at Rs 543.80 yesterday.

Oberoi Realty is a real estate development company headquartered in Mumbai. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)