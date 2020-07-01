Fiem Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lokesh Machines Ltd, The Byke Hospitality Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd and Genus Paper & Boards Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2020.

Fiem Industries Ltd soared 17.90% to Rs 421.5 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 46631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6873 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd spiked 17.23% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46007 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15535 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd surged 17.21% to Rs 14.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11965 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd spurt 11.62% to Rs 551. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93691 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22070 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd rose 9.97% to Rs 6.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

