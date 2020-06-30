Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 319.21 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 44.50% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 319.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.98% to Rs 74.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 1368.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1439.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

319.21354.421368.711439.0012.0812.3111.4610.9235.5638.29140.94135.9321.9426.0187.7387.0022.3415.4674.5655.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)