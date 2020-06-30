Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 90.13% in the December 2019 quarter
Fiem Industries standalone net profit rises 105.54% in the December 2019 quarter
RTDS to hire over 250 employees
Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools
New-age Programs Launched Under NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering
-
Sales decline 9.93% to Rs 319.21 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 44.50% to Rs 22.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.93% to Rs 319.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.98% to Rs 74.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 1368.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1439.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales319.21354.42 -10 1368.711439.00 -5 OPM %12.0812.31 -11.4610.92 - PBDT35.5638.29 -7 140.94135.93 4 PBT21.9426.01 -16 87.7387.00 1 NP22.3415.46 45 74.5655.65 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU