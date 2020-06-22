Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.86% to Rs 258.03 croreNet profit of Balaji Amines rose 16.52% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.86% to Rs 258.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.83% to Rs 104.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 935.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 943.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales258.03226.62 14 935.77943.05 -1 OPM %21.5620.89 -19.3220.51 - PBDT50.8944.84 13 162.73184.61 -12 PBT40.7739.45 3 131.10165.06 -21 NP30.8226.45 17 104.80117.53 -11
