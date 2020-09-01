JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Fiem Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 81.53% to Rs 65.90 crore

Net loss of Fiem Industries reported to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 81.53% to Rs 65.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 356.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.90356.82 -82 OPM %-23.1311.16 -PBDT-17.8234.66 PL PBT-31.7821.76 PL NP-25.6613.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU