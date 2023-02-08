Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 3.65% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 210.06 croreNet profit of Donear Industries declined 3.65% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 210.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales210.06181.53 16 OPM %10.6811.82 -PBDT17.5418.50 -5 PBT15.1816.07 -6 NP11.6212.06 -4
