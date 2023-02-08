Donear Industries standalone net profit declines 3.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 210.06 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries declined 3.65% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 210.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.210.06181.5310.6811.8217.5418.5015.1816.0711.6212.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)