Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.41% to Rs 8.09 croreNet loss of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.41% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.096.30 28 OPM %1.363.49 -PBDT0.010.16 -94 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.070 0
