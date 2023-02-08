Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.41% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net loss of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.41% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.096.301.363.490.010.16-0.070-0.070

