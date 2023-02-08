JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.41% to Rs 8.09 crore

Net loss of Aditya Forge reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.41% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.096.30 28 OPM %1.363.49 -PBDT0.010.16 -94 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.070 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU