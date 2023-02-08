Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 76.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 192.22% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 76.36% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 192.22% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.630.9049.4337.781.220.561.030.550.970.55

