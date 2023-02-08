Kreon Finnancial Services standalone net profit rises 76.36% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 192.22% to Rs 2.63 croreNet profit of Kreon Finnancial Services rose 76.36% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 192.22% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.630.90 192 OPM %49.4337.78 -PBDT1.220.56 118 PBT1.030.55 87 NP0.970.55 76
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
