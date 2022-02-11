IIP Grows At 0.4% On Year In December 2021

India's industrial production grew at 0.4% in December 2021 compared to December 2020. The index is up around 15.2% on a cumulative basis in April-December 2021 compared to April-December 2020.

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) revealed today that for Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of December 2021 stand at 120.3, 138.8 and 162.5 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 133.7 for Primary Goods, 91.4 for Capital Goods, 150.7 for Intermediate Goods and 153.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of December 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 121.5 and 160.2 respectively for the month December 2021.

