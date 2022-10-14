Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 141.65 points or 1.74% at 8304.16 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd (up 6.29%), Angel One Ltd (up 4.41%),Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 4.08%),Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (up 3.74%),JSW Holdings Ltd (up 2.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IIFL Securities Ltd (up 2.57%), IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (up 2.46%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 2.42%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 2.35%), and Bank of Baroda (up 2.35%).

On the other hand, Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 0.82%), Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd (down 0.62%), and Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 0.58%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 966.08 or 1.69% at 58201.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 266.35 points or 1.57% at 17280.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 289.16 points or 1.01% at 28809.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.65 points or 0.96% at 8827.22.

On BSE,2285 shares were trading in green, 518 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

