IIFL Wealth Q1 PAT rises 34% YoY to Rs 156 cr

IIFL Wealth Management's consolidated net profit rose 34% to Rs 156.58 crore on 10.2% increase in total income to Rs 468.68 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.Profit before tax rose 33.5% year on year to Rs 201.44 crore in Q1 June 2022. Annual Recurring Revenues stood at Rs 256 crore in Q1 FY23, up 33% YoY and up 1% QoQ.
Total expenses slipped 2.6% YoY to Rs 267.24 crore in Q1 FY23. Employee expenses rose 7.2% to Rs 122.90 crore during the period under review.
Revenue from wealth management business fell 11.7% to Rs 291.14 crore while revenue from asset management business jumped 85.9% to Rs 177.54 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY21.
The board approved second interim dividend for the financial year 2022‐23 of Rs 15 per equity share. It has fixed record date as 2 August 2022, for this purpose.
Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management said, "The stresses in the current global macro have had negative mark to market (MTM) impacts on our AUM. The negative impact has been partially offset by strong net flows and a prudent asset diversification strategy in both our businesses. A strong focus on process-based investment plans for our clients and investment strategies, as well as a strong recurring revenue base, has put us in a strong position for growth, along with an opportunity to improve our market share. We continue to be cautious over the next couple of quarters given the global uncertainties while remaining alert to take advantage of dislocations both - in the market and the overall industry.
The current quarter has seen more than Rs 6,000 crore of net new flows and the highest ever operating profit before tax of Rs 207 crore, growing 10% QoQ. ARR Revenues are steady at Rs 256 crore for the quarter, up 1% QoQ and continue to grow with more than 69% of total revenues being recurring in nature. Our retentions hold steady with wealth management retention at 53 bps, asset management retention at 86 basis points and aggregate retention at 59 basis points. Our cost to income in the current quarter has dipped to 45%, from 52% on account of a 30% QoQ reduction in employee costs, primarily because of the absorption of one-time costs, completed in FY 22.
In Wealth Management, we continue to see key tenets of the business, including new clients, deeper wallet share with existing clients, expansion of our senior relationship and product teams, becoming stronger. On the alternates focused Asset Management business our expansion on strategies to include Credit and MultiAsset class gives us a lot of strength to raise new flows even in tough capital market conditions.
This year, our Tangible ROE has reached 26%. In addition, we are happy to report our second interim dividend of Rs 15 and remain committed to our dividend pay-out strategy."
IIFL Wealth is a private wealth management firm in India. It serves the needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, affluent families, family offices and institutional clients through a comprehensive range of tailored wealth management solutions.
Shares of IIFL Wealth Management were down 1.19% at Rs 1,625.65 on the BSE.
