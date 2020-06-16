ICICI Bank Ltd Surges 4.38%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Gains 3.09%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 7.05% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 9.03% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd gained 4.38% today to trade at Rs 345.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 3.09% to quote at 23369.13. The index is up 8.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, RBL Bank Ltd increased 4.22% and IndusInd Bank Ltd added 3.57% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 12.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 7.05% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 9.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 88765 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 552.4 on 30 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 269 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)