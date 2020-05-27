Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index gains 7.46%, NIFTY jumps 3.17%

Nifty Private Bank index closed up 7.46% at 10220.45 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Axis Bank Ltd added 13.39%, ICICI Bank Ltd rose 8.93% and Bandhan Bank Ltd jumped 8.41%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 42.00% over last one year compared to the 21.91% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 7.28% and Nifty Financial Services index gained 5.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 3.17% to close at 9314.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 3.25% to close at 31605.22 today.

