Financials stocks ease

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 94.85 points or 1.82% at 5116.59 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Repco Home Finance Ltd (down 4.98%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 4.97%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 4.93%),State Bank of India (down 4.83%),Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 4.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were City Union Bank Ltd (down 4.36%), Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 4.2%), Central Bank of India (down 4.14%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 3.95%), and Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 3.71%).

On the other hand, Centrum Capital Ltd (up 2.86%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 1.97%), and Max Financial Services Ltd (up 1.8%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 225.76 or 0.59% at 38139.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.15 points or 0.59% at 11250.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 209.24 points or 1.45% at 14228.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.1 points or 0.93% at 4799.58.

On BSE,610 shares were trading in green, 1940 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

