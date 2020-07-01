Financials stocks gain

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 43.24 points or 0.88% at 4976.36 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 5.33%), Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 4.99%),IDBI Bank Ltd (up 4.91%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (up 4.27%),PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 4.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Capital Ltd (up 3.62%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 3.35%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 3.26%), Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 2.78%), and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 2.64%).

On the other hand, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 4.95%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 4.93%), and Religare Enterprises Ltd (down 4.92%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.15 or 0.55% at 35106.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.34% at 10336.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 10.85 points or 0.09% at 12391.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.86 points or 0.09% at 4305.76.

On BSE,1000 shares were trading in green, 898 were trading in red and 70 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)