Lupin receives approval for Meloxicam capsules

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Meloxicam Capsules from U.S. FDA to market a generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 June 2020. Shares of Lupin gained 2.59% to close at Rs 870.90 on 2 June 2020.

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc. The product would be manufactured at Lupin's Aurangabad facility, India, and is expected to be launched shortly.

Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Meloxicam Capsules had an annual sales of approximately $14 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT March 2020).

Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)