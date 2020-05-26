Telecom stocks slip

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 50.35 points or 3.84% at 1259.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 4.79%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.58%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.19%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.63%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.63%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 23.28 or 0.08% at 30695.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.6 points or 0.15% at 9052.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.14 points or 0.45% at 10571.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.11 points or 1.02% at 3766.63.

On BSE,1147 shares were trading in green, 1037 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)