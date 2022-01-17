Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 63.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.44 lakh shares

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, MMTC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 January 2022.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 63.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.98% to Rs.112.35. Volumes stood at 9.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd saw volume of 19.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.22% to Rs.2,703.80. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 14.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.81% to Rs.180.35. Volumes stood at 2.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd notched up volume of 19.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.984.15. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

MMTC Ltd witnessed volume of 112.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.15% to Rs.48.90. Volumes stood at 17.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)