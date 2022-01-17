NDR Auto Components Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Asian Granito India Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Weizmann Ltd and Anand Rayons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2022.
NDR Auto Components Ltd lost 7.06% to Rs 430 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6234 shares in the past one month.
Asian Granito India Ltd crashed 6.68% to Rs 120.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63564 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9483 shares in the past one month.
Weizmann Ltd corrected 5.25% to Rs 60.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12891 shares in the past one month.
Anand Rayons Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 193.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3894 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62618 shares in the past one month.
