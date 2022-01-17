Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hikal Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2022.

Hikal Ltd, Granules India Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 January 2022.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd crashed 8.91% to Rs 162.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67328 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd tumbled 7.14% to Rs 457.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32916 shares in the past one month.

Granules India Ltd lost 6.92% to Rs 333.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd slipped 6.61% to Rs 2959.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20837 shares in the past one month.

HCL Technologies Ltd shed 5.98% to Rs 1257.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)