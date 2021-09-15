RPSG Ventures hits record high; spurts over 44% in eight days

-
ALSO READ
Board of RPSG Ventures approves acquisition of APA Services
RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 124.80 crore in the March 2021 quarter
RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.26 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Hatsun Agro hits record high; spurts 31% in six sessions
RPSG Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
RPSG Ventures hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 1012.70, extending gains for the eight trading session.Shares of RPSG Ventures have surged 44.26% in eight sessions from its closing low of Rs 702 on 2 September 2021.
The stock was currently frozen at its record high level. It has jumped 381.09% from its 52-week low of Rs 210.50 hit on 16 October 2020.
In the past one month, the stock has jumped 48.74% as against 5.92% rise in the Sensex. It has surged 306.38% in the past one year compared with 50.39% rise in the Sensex.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 93.15. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 793.65 and 200-day SMA at 698.14.
On a consolidated basis, RPSG Ventures reported net profit of Rs 25.26 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 41.60% to Rs 1610.97 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
RPSG Ventures was incorporated on 7 February 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of CESC, a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The company was incorporated with the objective of engaging in the fields of information technology, business process outsourcing and such other ventures.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU