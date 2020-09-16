Finkurve Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 129.41% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 84.55% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 129.41% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 84.55% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.333.43 85 OPM %63.6755.10 -PBDT2.270.76 199 PBT2.090.70 199 NP1.560.68 129

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:24 IST

