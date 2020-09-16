Finkurve Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 129.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 84.55% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 129.41% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 84.55% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.333.4363.6755.102.270.762.090.701.560.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)