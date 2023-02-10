Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 829.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 149.73% to Rs 14.06 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 829.79% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 149.73% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.14.065.6351.3522.745.760.725.630.644.370.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)