Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 829.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 149.73% to Rs 14.06 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 829.79% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 149.73% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.065.63 150 OPM %51.3522.74 -PBDT5.760.72 700 PBT5.630.64 780 NP4.370.47 830
