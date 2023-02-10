Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 20.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India declined 20.94% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1265.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1481.711265.30 17 OPM %4.916.08 -PBDT51.2155.57 -8 PBT29.5837.49 -21 NP21.9027.70 -21
