JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic lenalidomide Capsules
Business Standard

Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 20.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 20.94% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1265.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1481.711265.30 17 OPM %4.916.08 -PBDT51.2155.57 -8 PBT29.5837.49 -21 NP21.9027.70 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU