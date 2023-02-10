Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit declines 20.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 crore

Net profit of Electronics Mart India declined 20.94% to Rs 21.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 1481.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1265.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

