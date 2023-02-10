Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 40.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.5642.76-3.3311.160.477.21-0.116.64-0.054.86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)