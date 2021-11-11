Finolex Cables launches new range of room heaters

Finolex Cables has announced its entry into the room heater segment with a new range of high-performance room heaters.

The stylishly designed room heaters come in six variations, supported by extensive engineering to provide reliable and flawless service for years. The heaters have multiple options such as oil filled, quartz tube, fan blower, convector and halogen with a wattage ranging from 400W to 2500W.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)