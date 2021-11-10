Mahindra XUV700 ranks No.1 in Safety by GNCAP

Mahindra surpassed its own safety records and secured 5-star Global NCAP rating for XUV700. It has the highest combined safety score (Adult + Child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP which makes XUV700 the safest Indian vehicle and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in the country to receive 5-Star Rating.

As a part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, it has achieved an adult score of 16.03 out of 17.00. It has also secured a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00, the highest among all the vehicles in India tested by Global NCAP so far. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV700 was conducted in Germany in October 2021.

While XUV700 is known for its performance and capability, it is now acknowledged as India's safest vehicle on road based on the scores given by Global NCAP.

