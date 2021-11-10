Mahindra XUV700 ranks No.1 in Safety by GNCAP

Mahindra surpassed its own safety records and secured 5-star Global NCAP rating for XUV700. It has the highest combined safety score (Adult + Child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP which makes XUV700 the safest Indian vehicle and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in the country to receive 5-Star Rating.
As a part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, it has achieved an adult score of 16.03 out of 17.00. It has also secured a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00, the highest among all the vehicles in India tested by Global NCAP so far. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV700 was conducted in Germany in October 2021.
While XUV700 is known for its performance and capability, it is now acknowledged as India's safest vehicle on road based on the scores given by Global NCAP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU