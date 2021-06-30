Finolex Cables rallies after Q4 PAT spurts 160% YoY

-
-
Finolex Cables rose 2.29% to Rs 525.80 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 159.86% to Rs 167.59 crore on 41.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 921.35 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax surged 139.52% to Rs 232.12 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 96.91 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced after trading hours yesterday, 29 June 2021.
Revenues from Electrical Cables segment grew 42.89% to Rs 746.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 522.56 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Communication Cables segment climbed 24.01% to Rs 127.39 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 102.72 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Copper Rods segment dropped 34.09% to Rs 158.65 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 240.71 crore in Q4 March 2020.
During the financial year, Finolex Cables' consolidated net profit galloped 18.02% to Rs 461.46 crore on 3.79% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 2,768.11 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 for the year ended March 2021.
Finolex Cables is a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables. The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 547.50 in intraday today.
