Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.72% to Rs 7.85 croreNet loss of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.72% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.8515.93 -51 OPM %-29.685.27 -PBDT-2.510.62 PL PBT-2.910.22 PL NP-3.250.22 PL
