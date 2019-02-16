Firstobject Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Firstobject Technologies standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Wipro joins Duck Creek Technologies' alliance program
Wipro joins Duck Creek Technologies' Alliance Program
Wipro gains after joining Duck Creek Technologies' alliance program
-
Sales decline 53.72% to Rs 1.12 croreNet loss of Firstobject Technologies reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.72% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.122.42 -54 OPM %-6.2511.16 -PBDT0.010.27 -96 PBT-0.520.05 PL NP-0.520.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU